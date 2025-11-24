 
Rupert Grint sends letter of support to new Ron Weasley actor

Rupert Grint addresses 'Harry Potter' reboot and whether he will ever return to the Wizarding World

Rupert Grint joins Danielle Radcliffe in cheering on the new faces of Harry Potter
Rupert Grint is officially passing the torch.

Speaking with the BBC at the Highgate Christmas lights switch-on event last week, the original Ron Weasley revealed that he reached out to Alastair Stout — the young actor playing Ron in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series — to offer his support before filming began.

“I wrote [Alastair] a letter, before they started, passing the baton as it were,” Rupert, 37, shared. “It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience.”

The new series introduces a fresh trio of leads, with Dominic McLaughlin taking on the titular character and Arabella Stanton stepping into the role of Hermione Granger.

Rupert, who was 11 when he first joined the franchise, says he’s grown comfortable with the idea that Ron will always be part of his identity. “I don’t think I’ll ever quite step out of his shadow, but I’m fine with that,” he said. “It has a quite deep meaning to a lot of people… It gives me a lot of pride.”

As for returning to the Wizarding World himself (like his former costar Tom Felton), Rupert kept the door slightly ajar, saying “never say never,” though he admits he’s ready to “step away” for now.

His update comes just after Daniel Radcliffe revealed he also wrote to Dominic McLaughlin, wishing the new Harry the best and hoping he “has the best time.”

