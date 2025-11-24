Jimmy Cliff, Grammy-winning reggae icon, passes away at 81

Jimmy Cliff was a two-time Grammy winner and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer

Rest in power, Jimmy Cliff.

The Grammy-winning reggae icon and actor has passed away from pneumonia at the age of 81.

Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on Monday, November 24. She revealed that Cliff “crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” marking the end of a landmark career that shaped generations of music lovers.

In her message, Chambers thanked fans, friends, and collaborators for supporting the artist throughout his decades in the spotlight. “He really appreciated each and every fan for their love,” she wrote.

Chambers also thanked the medical staff who looked after Cliff, who “have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process.”

The grieving widow added a personal tribute to her husband: “Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace.” She also promised him, “I will follow your wishes.”

Born James Chambers in St. James Parish, Jamaica, Cliff began singing in church at age six before moving to Kingston as a teenager and adopting the name “Cliff” as a symbol of the heights he hoped to reach.

He went on to deliver some of reggae’s most defining songs, from 1962’s Hurricane Hattie to classics like Many Rivers to Cross and The Harder They Come, the latter of featured in the 1972 film of the same name where he starred as Ivan Martin.

His 1993 cover of Johnny Nash's I Can See Clearly Now became another global hit, reaching No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Over his career, Cliff earned two Grammy Awards and seven nominations, and in 2010, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.