Taylor Swift's future brother-in-law applauds singer for big change in NFL

Travis and Jason Kelce continue to be amazed by Taylor Swift’s stardom

Jason Kelce believes that Taylor Swift has brought an entirely new fanbase to the NFL since she started dating Travis Kelce and publicly supporting his career.

The 38-year-old retired athlete remarked that football was never a passion that girls and their dads shared, but thanks to the pop superstar, 35, it now appears to be.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which was the Thanksgiving special, Jason spoke about Taylor’s impact on the NFL while talking to guests Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

“You just mentioned Taylor and how much she's gotten girls into the sport and dads and daughters together, which that's one of the coolest things I get when people talk about Taylor and Travis and hearing from dads or hearing from daughters about that. It's an awesome thing,” the Philadelphia Eagles centre said.

The sports journalists agreed, and Thompson went on to add that even the Eras Tour performer’s fans who are not interested in football are now seen in stadiums or in front of their TV screens because they want to watch Taylor.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker proved her future brother-in-law right with her return to the Arrowhead Stadium for Travis' latest game, which left everyone talking about the game.