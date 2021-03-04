Can't connect right now! retry
Experts recall Princess Diana’s pure agony in the Firm over ‘unspoken rule’

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Insiders and experts close to the royal family recently opened up about the sheer agony Princess Diana was forced to go through when attempting to break one unspoken rule in the royal family pertaining to bed times.

For those unversed, the royal family has a number of rules and regulations that revolve around the Queen, some are binding whereas others are unspoken rules whispered around Palace walls.

One such rule the Princess of Wales had the most trouble with was not getting an early bedtime. According to Sir William Heseltine, a former Private Secretary of Queen Elizabeth Diana suffered great ‘agony’ due to this rule.

In his interview for Juliet Rieden’s book, The Royals in Australia Mr. Heseltine claimed, “For Diana the long royal evenings were agony. There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation, and nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did.”

“And Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen.”

