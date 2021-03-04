Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5 release new single 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up to make a brand new single called Beautiful Mistakes.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared that she and the band, which consists of members Adam Levine, 41, James Valentine, 42, PJ Morton, 39, Matt Flynn, 50, Sam Farrar, 42, and Jesse Carmichael, 41.

The groovy song delves into a romance gone awry from the view of both lovers.

"BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES FT. ME OUT NOW. run it up hotties @maroon5," Megan wrote on Instagram.

