Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens reunite after 9 months

Thursday Mar 04, 2021
High School Musical co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have finally reunited.
Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a sweet photo of herself with Vanessa, who was cradling the soon-to-be mother's baby bump.
The star is expecting her first child, a girl, with her husband Christopher French.
The two can be seen clearly smiling despite the masks covering their faces.
"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens," she captioned the post.
Vanessa too expressed her love for her bestie as she commented in the post: "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH."
