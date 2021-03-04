Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens reunite after 9 months

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

High School Musical co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have finally reunited.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a sweet photo of herself with Vanessa, who was cradling the soon-to-be mother's baby bump.

The star is expecting her first child, a girl, with her husband Christopher French.

The two can be seen clearly smiling despite the masks covering their faces.

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens," she captioned the post.

Vanessa too expressed her love for her bestie as she commented in the post: "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH."

Take a look:



