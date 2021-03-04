Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ Oprah choice

Piers Morgan has once again slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their decision to continue on with a ‘crass’ Oprah interview despite seeing Queen Elizabeth’s distress over Prince Philip’s condition.

According to The Mirror he claims, "Prince Philip suffered terrible tragedies in his life. But he never gave interviews about how bad his life was."

He also referenced Meghan Markle’s Archewell directive for compassion and added, "Rather than sending out sheets, Meghan, maybe just cancel your interview because it's obviously going to cause great distress to your mother-in-law."

He even addressed Prince Harry in his rant and claimed, "What is wrong with you? It's crass beyond belief. If something, god forbid, happens [to Prince Philip] they'll want to exploit it."