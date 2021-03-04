Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ Oprah choice

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ Oprah choice

Piers Morgan has once again slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their decision to continue on with a ‘crass’ Oprah interview despite seeing Queen Elizabeth’s distress over Prince Philip’s condition.

According to The Mirror he claims, "Prince Philip suffered terrible tragedies in his life. But he never gave interviews about how bad his life was."

He also referenced Meghan Markle’s Archewell directive for compassion and added, "Rather than sending out sheets, Meghan, maybe just cancel your interview because it's obviously going to cause great distress to your mother-in-law."

He even addressed Prince Harry in his rant and claimed, "What is wrong with you? It's crass beyond belief. If something, god forbid, happens [to Prince Philip] they'll want to exploit it."

More From Entertainment:

Brother accuses Mariah Carey of defamation and inflicting emotional distress

Brother accuses Mariah Carey of defamation and inflicting emotional distress
Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account after mocking Gillian Anderson's accent

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account after mocking Gillian Anderson's accent
Kurulus: Osman: Latest episode breaks records for TV viewership

Kurulus: Osman: Latest episode breaks records for TV viewership

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens reunite after 9 months

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens reunite after 9 months
Experts slam Oprah’s ‘mafia monarchy’ claim in Meghan Markle interview

Experts slam Oprah’s ‘mafia monarchy’ claim in Meghan Markle interview
Meghan Markle under fire for exploiting royal links with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle under fire for exploiting royal links with Prince Harry
Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5 release new single 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5 release new single 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Prince Philip successfully undergoes heart surgery

Prince Philip successfully undergoes heart surgery
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton expecting her second child

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton expecting her second child
Alan Rickman was terrifying but wicked: Tom Felton says of Harry Potter costar

Alan Rickman was terrifying but wicked: Tom Felton says of Harry Potter costar
Machine Gun Kelly’s Rook hospitalized after armed robbery, hit-and-run

Machine Gun Kelly’s Rook hospitalized after armed robbery, hit-and-run
Princess Diana bashed over royal nickname: 'She was always conscious!’

Princess Diana bashed over royal nickname: 'She was always conscious!’

Latest

view all