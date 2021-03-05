Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to follow through with Oprah interview has caused a number of experts to fall into panic mode over the potential of Britain being painted as the “land of vile snobs.”

This claim was brought forward by royal historian Dominic Green. In his piece for The Telegraph, titled Oprah interview will confirm America's suspicion that Britain is a land of vile snobs, he claims, "Class snobbery has always been an English vice.”

"Now that boarding schools run background checks on their staff, it might be one of the last things that reassure the English that they're still English. And of course, Americans have a class system too.”

"They live in a hierarchy of hard cash, where it's natural to complain about the media violating your privacy while you franchise your infant son as a human podcast."

"But when Americans talk about snobbery, they don't mean the Old World snobbery about when you put the milk in your tea or whether, like Michelle Obama, you lay hands on the Queen."

"They mean the real New World snobbery: the snobbery of race, and the social legacies of slavery. Monday’s proceedings are going to trash Britain’s image in American eyes.”