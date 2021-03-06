Marvel’s ultimate debate settled: Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger of MCU

In the 'WandaVision' season finale, we hear Agatha admit that Scarlet Witch is indeed the strongest of all

With the first season of Marvel’s WandaVision down, the longstanding debate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s strongest Avenger has finally been settled.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! In the finale of the Disney+ series, fans witness the colossal power that Wanda Maximoff actually holds as the Scarlet Witch, clenching on to the strongest Avenger title that had been a topic of discourse since a while now.

In the season finale, we hear Agatha Harkness, the sinister heroine of the comics, admit that Scarlet Witch is indeed the strongest one of all the superheroes in the MCU.

“The Scarlet Witch is not born, she is forged. She has no coven, no need for incantation. Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme. It's your destiny to destroy the world,” she said.