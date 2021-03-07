Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Liam Neeson welcomes moviegoers at a New York theatre

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Action hero Liam Neeson marked the opening of the movie theatres post Covid-19 lockdown by introducing his new movie The Marksman at New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square.

The Schindler's List actor thanked the moviegoers for coming out of their homes as the city’s cinemas reopened after a long closure thanks to the rampant infectious disease - Coronavirus that cost thousands of people their lives during last year.

"Coming to a movie theatre for me is like coming home," the 68-year-old actor was quoted as saying at the evening screening.

"I find it sacred. That feeling has never changed."

The Taken star, in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said, "It will be nice to welcome people.”

He termed going to the cinema as “a bit of a sacred experience,” saying, “I've felt that way since I was a kid."

Neeson plays an ex-Marine Jim Hanson in the character of a hardened Arizona rancher living in an isolated borderland near Mexico. The story is about his struggle to help an 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) escape from the assassins of a drug cartel. 


