Alex Warren finally speaks about his Grammy performance 'mishap'

Alex Warren performed at 2026 Grammys among fellow nominees Lola Young, Leon Thomas

Geo News Digital Desk
March 11, 2026

Alex Warren has finally addressed the problem that occurred during his live Grammy performance.

The 25-year-old was among the several best new artist nominees to perform a live medley at the 2026 Grammys.

During the show, Alex experienced a technical issue that threw off his performance of Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, Ordinary.

While calling the experience as horrifying the American singer added, “We had rehearsed it all week … it was perfect. To this day I don’t know exactly what happened.”

“They’re like, ’30 seconds.’ I said, ‘I can’t hear anything, I can’t hear myself”, said Warren while speaking with Alex Cooper in Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Chasing Shadows singer shared that everything cut out from his in-ear monitors and he was told, “It’s live TV. Twenty-five seconds.’ I go, ‘Guys, something’s wrong.'”

In that moment, Alex thought that it was meant to happen and he will have to perform that way.

“In my head, I look up at the sky, and I go, ‘This is meant to happen,'” he says. “And I just go, ‘Let’s do it”, he opened.

Warren was supposed to perform in between fellow nominees namely Lola Young and Leon Thomas. 

