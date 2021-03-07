Queen Elizabeth asked to apologize to Meghan Markle for ‘failing to protect her’

In the midst of the escalating drama between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth has been asked to apologize to the couple.

American TV host Sunny Hostin who co-hosts The View with Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sara Haines and Joy Behar, said the monarch should apologise to the Duchess of Sussex for the racial abuse that she had to go through.

"I think they are that concerned - the Firm, the Palace, the Royal Family - about the Oprah interview to dredge up some allegations from two and a half years ago, that she allegedly bullied staff by sending emails at 5am," said Hostin.

"My goodness, I send emails at 1am, 2am, 5am - I would have had many cases against me if that was criminal behavior,” she said.

“I'm really shocked that rather than trying to mend this rift, rather than supporting Meghan and Harry, who I think removed his wife and his family from England because of the terrible racial hatred that she was subjected to, and he didn't want history to repeat itself after what happened to his mother with the media,” she continued.

“I'm just surprised that they haven't tried to even apologise for not protecting her more, and instead do this. It says a lot, I think, about the workings of the Royal Family," she said.

McCain gave a nod of approval to Honstin saying: "This is really interesting because it's a very obvious oppo-dump on Meghan Markle, and one of the things she's being accused of in her abuse is emailing staffers early in the morning.”

Behar joined the discourse and said: “In the British monarchy, they will just make your life miserable - you'd better toe the line. They do not like it when you go up against them.”

"Look what happened to Diana, same thing, same thing. So I'm on Team Meghan Markle,” she added.