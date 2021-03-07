Can't connect right now! retry
YouTuber Zoe Sugg announces pregnancy news with boyfriend Alife Dayes

YouTuber Zoe Sugg announces pregnancy news with boyfriend Alife Dayes

YouTuber and beauty guru Zoe Sugg just announced news of her pregnancy and the internet is in fits over the surprise announcement. 

The beauty guru and Youtuber shared the news to Instagram and caught fans by surprise with it all.

The announcement came via a collection of videos that featured both Zoe and Alfie snuggling together with belly shots, and an ultrasound.

Even her long-term boyfriend Aflie shared a sweet video to mark the occasion. His video showcased an ultrasound collage of the baby’s first ever in-utero photoshoot.

Check it out below:


