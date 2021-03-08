Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Reuters

Prince Harry admits his father Prince Charles let him down by not taking his calls

By
Reuters

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Prince Harry in his and wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday admitted that his father Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls. 

He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying he had too much respect for her.

“I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?”

Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said:

“By that point I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s and for Archie’s as well.”

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar and he knows what pain feels like and Archie's his grandson," he said. 

"But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know — and that's the thing. I've tried to … I've tried to educate them through the process that they've been educated."

