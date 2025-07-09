Ryan Seacrest trying to make it work with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split

Photo: Ryan Seacrest finds instant connection with new lady love post Aubrey Paige split

Ryan Seacrest has reportedly found a new lady love, real estate stunner Camille Oders.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, the popular TV personality has moved on from Aubrey Paige.

The 26-year-old model and Ryan started dating in 2021 and were together for three years before deciding to part ways in April 2024.

A source told the outlet, “Ryan took a full year off after his last relationship and was in no hurry to meet anyone new."

The insider even revealed, "But things with Camille just clicked. He was very attracted to her from the get-go.

“She's very intelligent, highly ambitious and could handle her pick of guys, so everyone's telling him he's really lucked out," the spy heaped praise for Ryan’s new girl.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ryan was previously reported to be focusing on himself,

But sources wonder if the cutie will put up with what they called Seacrest's "quirky attitude" and "demanding ways" with women, but seemingly he gave into the instant connection he shared with Camille.

"Even Ryan would probably admit he's not exactly the easiest person to date with his relentless schedule and controlling habits. He always has a lot of rules and restrictions – but he seems to be trying to relax them around Camille and make it work,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "He's very drawn to Camille and wants this to work."