Shakira raves about her haircare brand on the internet

Shakira gushes about her brand on social media

Isima is Shakira's new hair care line, and in her latest post, the pop icon expresses her gratitude to Ulta Beauty stores for featuring her brand's stands.



The Waka Waka singer, in an Instagram post, wrote, "A big hug to everyone at the @ultabeauty stores for setting up such beautiful @isima stands. Now you can all get isima products not only from our web page but also at every Ulta in America."

She continued, "Don’t these bottles look super cute? Wait until you smell them! Thanks so much for the support!"

In other news, reports indicate that Shakira has moved on from the hurt her split sparked, following her decision to end her relationship with partner Gerard Piqué.

According to Us Weekly, the Grammy winner is having a good time with her sons, which comes on top of her hit Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which took place last month in Brazil.

It is relevant to mention that the 48-year-old had previously opened up about what she went through when her relationship with the Spanish footballer ended.

"For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn't really begin to grieve until I started writing music," she told GQ.

“It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys," she admitted at the time and declared that her perspective about love “is not the same” after the breakup.

“The love of a partner disappointed me. It affected my idiosyncrasy. It’s inevitable, at least for the moment, that I have lost trust in the other."

"The healing process is long. It will take me several albums!," Shakira concluded.