'The Morning Show' season 4 back with bang as trailer releases

Apple TV+ releases 'The Morning Show' season 4 teaser

After a two-year wait, The Morning Show is set to open with much drama in the upcoming season four, as its new trailer has shown.



In the teaser, the morning news crew is facing real-world issues, such as the pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jennifer Aniston's character Alex in the clip is heard saying, “We have to question everything that we see and we hear now more than ever."

Along with the Friends star and Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie and Nestor Carbonell have been returning to the show, joined by new stars Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, and William Jackson Harper.

Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Mimi Leder will be in the director's chair.

Meanwhile, The Morning Show's synopsis reads, “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America."

"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”