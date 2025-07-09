Kelly Ripa jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' karma

Kelly Ripa jokes husband Mark's karma is to do something tougher than childbirth

Kelly Ripa has declared something tougher than giving birth: owning a sports team with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The couple, who own the Campobasso Wolves soccer team in Italy, announced their ESPN docuseries, Running With the Wolves, on Wednesday morning's episode of Live With Kelly & Mark.

"As a person who has been in labor, I can say assuredly and with 100 percent accuracy it is much easier to give birth to children than what is happening in our lives," Ripa declared.

"Because I feel like, well … I try to stay out of it as much as possible, because I don't know what I'm talking about, and I know enough to know what I don't know, which is everything," she confessed.

She then joked about how her husband is facing karma.

She said Mark "gives birth, I would say conservatively, 17 times a week now, which I'm fine with. That seems like karma."

Elsewhere, Mark told viewers that the documentary is "chronicling the past season" of the soccer team's life.

In the trailer for the documentary, Ripa joked about the good looks of the players, saying, "Are we picking players on how good-looking they are?"

Kelly Ripa closed out the trailer by calling their venture "the quintessential underdog story."