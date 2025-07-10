'Anora' star to appear in big new film

'Anora' actor comes onboard on Luca Guadagnino’s movie

Yura Borisov, a prominent Russian actor who has received a nod from the Academy Awards for his performance in Anora, has come on board for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial.



Amazon MGM Studios made the movie, which is described as a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.”

According to Variety, Simon Rich serves as a writer and producer with David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford, and Jennifer Fox.

Meanwhile, Yura came under the spotlight in Hollywood after his performance in Compartment Number 6.

Moreover, he is a well-known star in Russian cinema, boasting a remarkable 50 acting credits to his name.

Anora, where Yura plays Igor, won the Oscar for Best Picture at the last Academy Awards.

Alex Coco, the film's producer, who came on stage to receive the award, said in his acceptance speech, "Thank you guys so much. Thank you to the Academy. We made this movie for $6 million, shooting on location in New York City with about 40 crew members. They're all back in New York. This is for you guys. Thank you so much."

"We made it to be independently. If you're trying to make independent films, please keep doing it. We need more. This is proof," he noted.