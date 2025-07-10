Steven Spielberg names ‘impossible' film that made him ask for ‘help'

Steven Spielberg asked his mom for help in THIS film

Steven Spielberg just revealed the film Jaws made him call his mom!

In National Geographic's new documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, Spielberg, who was 97 at that time, recalled calling his mother — musician, artist and restaurateur Leah Adler, who died in 2017, because he was having a hard time on set.

"I talked to my mom a lot," Spielberg says, adding with a smile, "I mean, I was talking to my mom kinda like, 'Mommy, this is really impossible, help!'"

The making of the blockbuster movie faced a lot of issues which the legendary filmmaker has been quite vocal about.

Discussing how the film also affected his mental health, in detail for the documentary, Spielberg mentioned that even though he "never once felt like I wanted to quit" his work on Jaws despite the issues, he admits he "was terrified I was gonna be fired."

"At one point, Sid Sheinberg, who ran the studio, flew to Martha's Vineyard just to assess the damage. And he said, 'I'm not sure this is possible, finishing the film this way. What do you think we should do?'" he recalled.

"I just said, 'No, I wanna go — I wanna finish it. I can finish this movie,'" Spielberg added.

Additionally, in the documentary, the Jurassic Park maker revealed apart from his mother he had one other person as his support system, Martin Scorsese.

"Scorsese used to come over to the set from New York. He'd fly down to Martha's Vineyard. And he'd just sit there feeling sorry for me," Spielberg remembered while laughing and added, "We would commiserate."

Despite the immense struggles he faced, the film icon stated, "To me, Jaws was a life-altering experience."

"On the one hand, it was a traumatizing experience for me that was mostly about survival. And I think all of us feel we survived something. And I just hope that all the people who worked on Jaws wore that experience proudly, like a badge of honor,” Steven Spielberg concluded.

The National Geographic documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story will premiere on Thursday, July 10.