Joy Anna Duggar recalls emotional turmoil she faced after stillbirth

The TV personality reflected on heartbreaking pregnancy loss

July 10, 2025

Joy-Anna Duggar opens up about painful miscarriage experience
Joy Anna Duggar is opening up about the painful period she went through after losing her unborn baby girls.

In a recent chat on the Jinger & Jeremy podcast, the TV personality poured her heart out in front of her sisters, Jinger and Jessa Duggar, about the difficult time.

"I guess looking back, I did have kind of a gut feeling of something may not be right," Joy-Anna said as she got emotional while sharing. "But also I'm like, 'I don't want to over exaggerate.' ...I just remember feeling so numb leaving the ultrasound."

The 19 Kids alum had to deliver her daughter, Annabell, at 20 weeks in 2019, whom she shares with husband Austin Forsyth.

"That was extremely hard, having to go through the whole delivery process," Joy-Anna noted.

While expressing her grief and pain, the Jill & Jessa: Counting On star said she felt like she "was in a fog" for six months after the loss.

"I'm so thankful that I had [my mom] there that had been through it before... even with all of that, it was extremely difficult," she added.

