Lewis Capaldi talks about returning to music with ‘anxiety' despite therapy

Lewis Capaldi just admitted he will "always be an anxious person."

The 28-year-old singer, who made a successful return to music with his 2025 Glastonbury performance and latest single, Survive, stopped using anti-depressants because he is feeling the "best [he's] felt in a long time."

"I'm not on antidepressants anymore,” he revealed on his livestream.

"It was f**king hard to get off it. You could say I survived getting off Sertraline but let's not get into that. This is happy stuff, I'm trying to share less,” the Someone You Loved hitmaker stated.

Even though he admitted that the therapy he took while on a two year break worked, saying, "I've felt the best I've felt in a long time through therapy,” Lewis did admit he continues to struggle with anxiety.

"I think I will always be an anxious person, accepting that's always going to be there for me is a big thing. It's about how I respond to anxiety,” he confessed.

This comes after Lewis chatted with BetterHelp and explained: "Therapy is the reason why I am able to be a musician again. I don’t think I’ll ever stop going to therapy after the impact it’s had on my life over the past two years."

For the unversed, Lewis Capaldi took a break from music after he could not complete his 2023 Glastonbury performance due to uncontrollable symptoms of Tourette syndrome.