Yungblud returns 'the favor' to Ozzy Osbourne with 'unbelievable' gesture

Yungblud made a surprise appearance to perform at Black Sabbath’s ‘Back To The Beginning’ concert

July 09, 2025

Yungblud just made an “unbelievable” gift for his “hero” Ozzy Osbourne.

After the young artist performed on stage at Black Sabbath’s concert, Back To The Beginning, on July 5, a video was shared of him giving the band’s front man and legendary rock star a gift, ahead of his performance at the show, that marked his farewell.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison’s gift was described by Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne as "f**king unbelievable."

"Obviously, you gave me a cross, and I wanted to return the favor, so I made you something," said the breakdown. singer, sharing a wooden box with the rock icon.

He told the 76-year-old icon, "Thank you, man, for everything. It's an honor, man.”

Advising him to "conquer America" next and to "just keep going," Yungblud exclaimed, "I love you Oz. I f**king love you Oz.”

Revealing the gift, it was a sterling silver gold cross with diamonds having the inscription, "I hope this brings you luck. Love Always, Dom."

"We'll f**king ride tomorrow," Yungblud then told Ozzy, referencing their Back To The Beginning show.

"God bless you, man," Ozzy replied as he proceeded to offer his and his family’s assistance to the Asylum hitmaker should he ever need anything.

"You know what? The f**king music was enough. Thank you so much, honestly. You gave me an outlet. Everyone thought I was too f**king mad, but I was like 'No man, I'm like Ozzy,'" said Yungblud.

Apart from appearing in the Back To The Beginning show, that marked Ozzy Osbourne’s departure from music and the band, Black Sabbath, Yungblud has worked with the Prince of Darkness in the 2022 music video The Funeral. 

