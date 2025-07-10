Pete Wicks reflects on rare bond with Sam Thompson: 'Weird relationship'

Photo: Pete Wicks offers rare insight into friendship with Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks reportedly share a close bond.

During his latest confessional with Daily Mail, the 37-year-old admitted that he never had a fight with Sam Thompson.

Pete reflected on his friendship with Sam and shared that they complement each other by having opposing strengths.

“All of my strengths are Sam's weaknesses and vice versa, all of this strengths are the things he's not so good at, and that kind of marries up really nicely,” he added.

“It's weird it's kind of cliche, it sounds like I'm talking about my wife,” Pete joked and went on to explain, “He's kind of like the missing puzzle piece – he'll read this and he'll f****** love it as well – but it's a very weird relationship."

“We've never had a row in the years of being mates, and we talk every day and spend a lot of our time together, but it just kind of works, but I think a lot of that comes from having complete trust in the other one," he remarked in conclusion adding that they have never had a row.