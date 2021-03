BTS’s Grammy 2021 performance to be ‘dynamite’

Global singing sensation BTS are gearing up to “bring the fire” with their “dynamite” performance at the upcoming 2021 Grammys.



The news was unveiled by the Recording Academy’s official Twitter page and its caption read, “It's going to be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS”



