Gabrielle Union details painful mental health struggles

American actress Gabrielle Union recently shed light on her mental health struggles and all the “rock bottom” moments” she ever hit.

The star got candid during her interview with E News and was quoted saying, "I've had so many rock bottom moments as an adult, starting with being raped at 19 at gunpoint at my job.”

"It just felt like every so many years there was some major catastrophic event that was happening in my life. You know, divorce, career setbacks, relationship issues. There's always something that just lands you on your ass and you're like 'There's no way I can move on from this, I'll never recover, I'll never be the same’."