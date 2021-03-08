Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Gabrielle Union details painful mental health struggles

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Gabrielle Union details painful mental health struggles

American actress Gabrielle Union recently shed light on her mental health struggles and all the “rock bottom” moments” she ever hit.

The star got candid during her interview with E News and was quoted saying, "I've had so many rock bottom moments as an adult, starting with being raped at 19 at gunpoint at my job.”

"It just felt like every so many years there was some major catastrophic event that was happening in my life. You know, divorce, career setbacks, relationship issues. There's always something that just lands you on your ass and you're like 'There's no way I can move on from this, I'll never recover, I'll never be the same’."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble says Serena Williams

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble says Serena Williams

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny
Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal
Piers Morgan 'annihilated' over questioning racist attack on Meghan Markle, Archie

Piers Morgan 'annihilated' over questioning racist attack on Meghan Markle, Archie
Jenna Dewan posts sweet birthday post on her son’s first birthday

Jenna Dewan posts sweet birthday post on her son’s first birthday
Meghan Markle gets candid on the troubles with Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’

Meghan Markle gets candid on the troubles with Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’
Zendaya gives touching speech after accepting Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 SeeHer honour

Zendaya gives touching speech after accepting Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 SeeHer honour
Meghan Markle touches on her ‘one regret’ from royal life

Meghan Markle touches on her ‘one regret’ from royal life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally unveil their ‘secret’ wedding day

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally unveil their ‘secret’ wedding day
Bethenny Frankel apologises after blasting Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah interview

Bethenny Frankel apologises after blasting Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah interview

BTS’s Grammy 2021 performance to be ‘dynamite’

BTS’s Grammy 2021 performance to be ‘dynamite’

Latest

view all