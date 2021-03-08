Meghan Markle gets candid on the troubles with Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle got candid about her time in the royal family and related it all to being akin to that of Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

The former royal touched upon her affiliation with Ariel from The Little Mermaid during her interview with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

"I was sitting in Nottingham cottage and The Little Mermaid came on. And who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid but it came on and I was like, 'Well I'm here all the time I might as well watch this,' and I went, 'Oh my God she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice’."

