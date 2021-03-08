Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
PDM long march: Fazl says Opposition's caravans to arrive in Islamabad by March 30

Monday Mar 08, 2021

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by PPP's Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N's Maryam Nawaz. Photo: Geo News screengrab

  • Fazl condemns PTI for attack on PML-N leaders outside the parliament last week
  • Fazl says PDM's long march to culminate in Islamabad on March 30
  • PDM special committee urges alliance to initiate long march from Karachi on March 30

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman shared some details about the alliance's upcoming long march, saying that caravans will arrive in Islamabad by March 30.

Read more: PDM nominates Yousaf Raza Gilani as joint candidate for Senate chairman election

The PDM chief, addressing a news conference and flanked by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, condemned the attack on PML-N leaders outside the parliament last week, blaming the PTI 'goons' for being responsible for it.

Read more: PTI supporters, PML-N leaders come to blows; shoe thrown at Ahsan Iqbal

"The long march will begin from March 26. Caravans from every corner of the country will participate," he said. "We appeal to the entire nation to play their part in ousting this illegal and unconstitutional government," added the JUI-F chief.

Fazl said the PDM's caravan will arrive in Islamabad on March 30, adding that another meeting of the Opposition's leadership will be held on March 15 to discuss the protesters' stay in the capital.

"More details will be revealed about the march then," he said.

Read more: PPP leader says PDM long march in Islamabad won't just last for a day

PDM's long march should begin from Karachi on March 26: special committee

The PDM should initiate its anti-government long march from Karachi on March 26 and culminate it in Islamabad on March 30.

These and other suggestions were forwarded by a special committee of the PDM on Monday during an important meeting of the party chaired by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. 

The committee said that all parties would bear their own expenses in arranging caravans of supporters for the long march. It was expected that the long march which will begin from Karachi on March 26 will culminate in Islamabad on March 30, at around 3pm when all participants arrive in the federal capital to stage the protest.

Read more: PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

The committee recommended political parties to actively campaign for the long march and ensure their supporters show up in huge numbers. It was suggested by the committee that a central camp to welcome participants of the march in Islamabad will be set up at the Faizabad interchange.

The committee said that all Opposition parties part of the PDM will organise their own workers and will bear their expenses. It said that the Opposition alliance's leadership should visit all four provinces of the country immediately to mobilise the masses.

Discussing the strategy for the long march further, the committee suggested that the PDM should be put into place a unified system through which people are mobilised.

The committee called on the PDM to create various committees for the long march such as food, medical, finance and legal committees.

"Arrangements should be made for the participants of the long march before they arrive in Islamabad," said the committee, adding that the sit-in protest should continue till the Opposition's demands aren't met.

"Mass contact should be established with farmers, labourers and traders," recommended the committee.

