PDM long march: Fazl says Opposition's caravans to arrive in Islamabad by March 30

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by PPP's Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N's Maryam Nawaz. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Fazl condemns PTI for attack on PML-N leaders outside the parliament last week

Fazl says PDM's long march to culminate in Islamabad on March 30

PDM special committee urges alliance to initiate long march from Karachi on March 30

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman shared some details about the alliance's upcoming long march, saying that caravans will arrive in Islamabad by March 30.



Read more: PDM nominates Yousaf Raza Gilani as joint candidate for Senate chairman election

The PDM chief, addressing a news conference and flanked by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, condemned the attack on PML-N leaders outside the parliament last week, blaming the PTI 'goons' for being responsible for it.



Read more: PTI supporters, PML-N leaders come to blows; shoe thrown at Ahsan Iqbal

"The long march will begin from March 26. Caravans from every corner of the country will participate," he said. "We appeal to the entire nation to play their part in ousting this illegal and unconstitutional government," added the JUI-F chief.



Fazl said the PDM's caravan will arrive in Islamabad on March 30, adding that another meeting of the Opposition's leadership will be held on March 15 to discuss the protesters' stay in the capital.



"More details will be revealed about the march then," he said.



Read more: PPP leader says PDM long march in Islamabad won't just last for a day

PDM's long march should begin from Karachi on March 26: special committee

