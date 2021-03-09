Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie stun in new family photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked the International Women’s Day not just with their bombshell interview but also with a new endearing family photo.



Photographer Misan Harriman who took the photo of the couple’s pregnancy announcement released a new picture to commemorate Women’s Day.

The new photo also announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl in summer this year.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” he wrote.

Announcing the news to Oprah during Sunday’s interview, Harry said: “Amazing, grateful, to have any one or any two [children] but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? But now we've got our family. We've got the four of us. We've got two dogs.”