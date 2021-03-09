Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie stun in new family photo

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked the International Women’s Day not just with their bombshell interview but also with a new endearing family photo.

Photographer Misan Harriman who took the photo of the couple’s pregnancy announcement released a new picture to commemorate Women’s Day.

The new photo also announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl in summer this year.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” he wrote.

Announcing the news to Oprah during Sunday’s interview, Harry said: “Amazing, grateful, to have any one or any two [children] but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? But now we've got our family. We've got the four of us. We've got two dogs.”

