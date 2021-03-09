Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper US TV audience

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan interview is the most-watched non Super Bowl event on a Sunday in prime time

Some 17.1 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell television interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, broadcaster CBS said on Monday.

CBS said Sunday’s two-hour interview, in which Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, drew the biggest audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars telecast in February 2020, which was watched by 23.6 million viewers.

It was also the most-watched non Super Bowl event on a Sunday in prime time in over a year, CBS said. The National Football League’s Super Bowl regularly draws an audience of around 100 million and is the highest-rated TV event in the United States.

Sunday’s interview was the first given by the couple since they stepped back from the British royal family a year ago. Meghan spoke of feeling suicidal while Harry said his father, Prince Charles, had let him down.

The interview will be broadcast in Britain on Monday night. Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on their remarks. - Reuters 

