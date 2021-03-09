Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Meghan Markle tearfully recalls photo depicting mental health struggles

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Meghan Markle spoke about her struggles with mental health and how she was left contemplating suicide because of the extent of it in the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

The Duchess of Sussex tearfully recalled how she was feeling when attending the premier of the Cirque du Solei’s Totem show in early 2019.

"One of the things that still haunts me is this photograph that someone had sent me," she said. 

"A friend said, 'I know you don't look at pictures but, oh my God, you guys look so great'. I zoomed in and what I saw was the truth of what that moment was - right before we had to leave, I had just had that conversation with Harry."

"That you don't want to be alive any more?" Oprah asked. 

Meghan replied: "Yeah. What I see is how tightly his knuckles are gripped around me.

"You can see the whites of our knuckles because we are smiling and doing our job, but we are both just trying to hold on.

"Every time those lights went down in that royal box, I was just weeping."

