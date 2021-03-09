Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Olivia Jade claps back at troll's comment for asking about college

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

American YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli did not let a hater slide after they posted a comment poking at her over the infamous college admissions scandal.

The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of famed actress Lori Loughlin, received flak after her family cheated their way into getting her and her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli admissions into an elite university.

Olivia took to TikTok to post a video responding to a comment which asked: “How’s collage?”

The star took advantage of the typo and responded in a sarcastic manner.

"Thank you for asking. It's pretty good," she said. 

"I actually love collaging. I'm working on this really [expletive] sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon."

"It's chef's kiss — beautiful work I've done," she added.

