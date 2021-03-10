Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian reveals her plans about second child

Khloe Kardashian broke silence on her plans to have more children with Tristan Thompson, saying the pandemic made her reevaluate her priorities.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared her thoughts on giving daughter True a little sibling soon during the new episode of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland. She revealed quarantine got in the way of her plans to have more children sooner.

In an exclusive clip, the 36-year-old discussed family planning, explaining that she definitely intends to give daughter True, 3 next month, a sibling sooner or later.

"My plan was to have kids closer in age, but with COVID and everything, my plan has been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids."

She added: "I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

The reality star said she's always wanted a big family, the pandemic made her reevaluate her priorities: "Being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends, she had nobody, because they were isolated from each other. True is getting older. I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

In a latest teaser for the upcoming final season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe is seen discussing the idea of having another baby with Thompson.

