Prince Charles ‘chuckles’ after reporter asks about Harry, Meghan interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned their guns towards the Palace and members of the British royal family during their Oprah Winfrey interview.



Following the explosive statements made during the CBS spot, many fans wondered if the royals set all aside to watch the bombshell interview.

Prince Charles, who became a topic of discussion during Harry and Oprah’s chat for all the wrong reasons, was recently put in the spot and asked if he had watched the interview.

Touring an NHS COVID-19 vaccine distribution site, the Prince of Wales was asked by reporters accompanying him what he thought of the Sussex interview.

He looked back at the reporter who put forth the question in front of him, turned back, chuckled and exited the facility.

During his and Meghan’s Oprah interview, Harry revealed that his father had stopped taking his calls after their exit and that he was ‘let down’ by his lack of support, given he had seen his own late wife, Princess Diana, go through the same struggles that Meghan had been going through.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie's his grandson. But at the same time, I will always love him. But there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know,” said Harry.