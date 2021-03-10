Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘chuckles’ after reporter asks about Harry, Meghan interview

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned their guns towards the Palace and members of the British royal family during their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Following the explosive statements made during the CBS spot, many fans wondered if the royals set all aside to watch the bombshell interview.

Prince Charles, who became a topic of discussion during Harry and Oprah’s chat for all the wrong reasons, was recently put in the spot and asked if he had watched the interview.

Touring an NHS COVID-19 vaccine distribution site, the Prince of Wales was asked by reporters accompanying him what he thought of the Sussex interview.

He looked back at the reporter who put forth the question in front of him, turned back, chuckled and exited the facility.

During his and Meghan’s Oprah interview, Harry revealed that his father had stopped taking his calls after their exit and that he was ‘let down’ by his lack of support, given he had seen his own late wife, Princess Diana, go through the same struggles that Meghan had been going through.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie's his grandson. But at the same time, I will always love him. But there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know,” said Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian reveals her plans about second child

Khloe Kardashian reveals her plans about second child
Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle cost his job

Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle cost his job
Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault cast as leads

Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault cast as leads
Justin Bieber to women: You are superheroes

Justin Bieber to women: You are superheroes
Zayn Malik shares scathing tweet about Grammys, slams Recording Academy and its selection process

Zayn Malik shares scathing tweet about Grammys, slams Recording Academy and its selection process
Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released

Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released
Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'

Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'
Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci

Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci
Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers

Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers
Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah

Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah
Tom Cruise’s son impresses with a sneak peek of his workout at gym

Tom Cruise’s son impresses with a sneak peek of his workout at gym
Olivia Jade claps back at troll's comment for asking about college

Olivia Jade claps back at troll's comment for asking about college

Latest

view all