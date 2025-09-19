 
Priscilla Presley admits she has 'one battle' with 'certain person'

The businesswoman and actress debunked rumors surrounding her family

Maliha Javed
September 19, 2025

Priscilla Presley is clearing the air once again on her relationship with granddaughter Riley Keough.

In a recent cover story for People, the 80-year-old businesswoman and actress set the record straight on the "untruthful" rumors that have been spreading about her and her family over the past few years, "like Elvis is still alive and hidden somewhere," and "all this stuff about how the family is battling."

“I want to clear some things up," Priscilla began.

The former wife of late American singer Elvis Presley, continued, "Riley and I have never had a problem."

"I just have one battle, and that’s with a certain person," she declared.

Here, Priscilla is referring to her former business partner Brigitte Kruse, who along with another ex business partner Kevin Fialko filed $50 million lawsuit in August 2025, for alleged fraud and breach of contract.

The ex-partners accuse Priscilla of removing her and Elvis' only daughter, Lisa Marie's from life support back in 2023 to regain control of the family trust for financial gain. The star's attorney called the claim “despicable," a "vicious attempt" to spoil her reputation.

Priscilla filed a counter lawsuit against the ex business partners and other alegging $1 million theft and financial elder abuse against her.

"I know there's a lot out there that I did this to Lisa, I did that to Lisa," Priscilla noted. "There's a lot of people who didn't want Lisa and I to be close. We were very close. Lisa could be hard-headed, but so could I sometimes. We had a lot of good times together."

