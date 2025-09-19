 
Madonna makes big update on new album sequel

Madonna shares the announcement in a post on social media about her album

September 19, 2025

Confessions on a Dance Floor is one of the hit albums of Madonna. Now, she is set to drop the second part of her album, which, she now reveals, will be out in 2026.

In a post on Instagram, the pop icon shares several images of her with the caption, “Almost 2 decades later – And it Feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2, 2026 @warnerrecords.”

Madonna previously gave an insight into her work on the forthcoming, saying, “I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she further shared, “From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer."

“Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations," Madonna concluded.

