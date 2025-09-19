Arnold makes bold joke about Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger pokes fun at ex Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger stunned fans with a sharp joke about ex-wife Maria Shriver taking "half" of his money.

During a recent chat as a guest at Chris Wallace’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday, the Hollywood hunk poked fun at his ex wife causing awkward laughter among the audience.

“The reason why I know he’s a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists,” the 78-year-old actor praised Wallace. “I’ve been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists.”

Speaking about knowing another journalist, Maria, the only difference they had according to Arnold is Wallace had not taken his wealth.

“Not only that, I also was married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money," Arnold noted, referring to his and Maria's divorce.

For the unversed, Maria and Arnold tied the knot in 1986 and finalized their divorce in 2021 after parting ways in 2011.

The former couple are also parents to four kids, sons Patrick and Christopher as well as daughters Katherine and Christina.

Arnold is also father to son Joseph Baena whom he shares with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.