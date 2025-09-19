 
Angelina Jolie's big London plan shaken by Brad Pitt's latest move: Source

The actress plans to move to London from Los Angeles as soon as Knox and Vivienne turns 18

Web Desk
September 19, 2025

Angelina Jolie forced to rethink UK move after Brad Pitt’s decision

Brad Pitt's recent plan of expanding his business in London is making ex wife Angelina Jolie rethink her relocation plan to the city with their kids.

The F1 actor was "thrilled" to announce that he is opening a branch of his production company, Plan B Europe.

However, Jolie revealed her plan way ahead of leaving Hollywood and moving to Britain's capital soon after her twins Knox and Vivienne, will turn 18.

"Ange has long made it clear to everyone in Hollywood that she would be moving to London as soon as [the twins] Knox and Vivienne turn 18 next year," a source told Radaronline.

The tattler went on to say, “For the past few years, she’s been all over Europe looking for the right spot and almost settled on Portugal – but London was the only place the kids found acceptable."

The former couple who finalized their divorce on December 30, 2024 after eight-year long battle, are also parents to Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19.

The source further noted, "She’s already mapped out where she wants to live in the UK and has been counting down the days until her big move."

However, "Brad's move to Britain has made Ange rethink her plans."

Back in 2024, the Maleficent actress shared her plans in an interview, stating, "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave."

