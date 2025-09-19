Goldie Hawn steering clear of Kris Jenner after backlash: Report

Photo: Goldie Hawn maintaining distance with Kris Jenner after backlash: Report

Goldie Hawn is reportedly keeping the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner at arm's length.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Hawn does not get along with the Kardashian matriarch specifically due to what she and her family had to put up for their association with the family.

“Goldie may have connected with Kris professionally once, but nothing has happened since, nor will it,” a spy confided.

The insider claimed Hawn and her family faced backlash for appearing in SKIMS holiday photos, and “word is they have no intention of mixing with the Kardashians again.”

Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell reportedly shares the sentiment.

“Kurt wasn’t part of the pajama party and doesn’t want anything to do with them. That also might have influenced Goldie to distance herself from Kris,” said the pal.

According to the report, Jenner has not even been able to secure a lunch date.

“Kris can be quite tenacious when she wants to be, but all her strategic management skills are having no effect on Goldie,” the source said.

“She’s pretty business savvy herself and knows when someone is trying to coerce her into doing something she doesn’t want to do,” the insider concluded.