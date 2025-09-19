Kim Kardashian post accidentally saved Emmy producer's life

Emmy producer discovers cancer after seeing Kim Kardashian's post

Kim Kardashian's Instagram post led to saving the life of Emmy Awards executive producer Dionne Harmon.

In late 2023, Dionne came across Kim's post promoting Prenuvo, a company offering preventative full-body MRI scans.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Emmys producer recalled, "I think she posted a selfie in scrubs in front of the [Prenuvo] machine."

While it sparked criticism from fans over the high costs of scans, Dionne still decided to book one for herself and her fiancé, Emmy producer Jesse Collins.

"People were like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so tone deaf. People can’t afford to get this done, how dare she.' I was like, ‘What the hell is Prenuvo?’ I literally looked it up right then," she added.

Dionne went on to add about her and Jesse, "We both work hard and don’t always take care of ourselves the way we should. And sad to say, several of our friends have dropped dead of heart attacks because it’s a high-stress world. Jesse started his own company after his boss, John Cossette, died of a massive heart attack, so there's always been that fear."

When the couple went in for scans in March 2024, Jesse's scans were clear, but Dionne's revealed a large mass in her right lung. She quoted being told, "There appears to be a pretty large mass in your right lung, and you need to call a pulmonologist as soon as possible."

Dionne was told that had she waited just six months, the cancer might have been untreatable. "I would’ve died, for sure," she said.

Following surgery, she avoided chemotherapy and radiation, instead beginning a targeted drug therapy she continues today. Her scans have remained clear, and in April 2025 she celebrated by running the Paris Marathon with part of her lung removed.

Dionne Harmon later thanked Kim Kardashian directly, saying: “Somebody tried to tear you down, but it actually ended up working in the reverse and saving my life, so thank you for posting.”