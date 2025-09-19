 
Geo News

Drew Barrymore earns rare gift from Kristin Davis

Drew Barrymore had a candid chat with Kristin Davis about 'And Just Like That...' finale

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

Photo: Drew Barrymore bags a rare memento from Kristin Davis
Photo: Drew Barrymore bags a rare memento from Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis recently delighted Drew Barrymore with a rare surprise.

During her recent appearance on the episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Davis amused Barrymore with a surprise. 

Knowing that Barrymore is a SATC fan, she gifted her Charlotte's cherry necklace, a memento from the beloved HBO series.

"This was, like, one of my cooler Charlotte necklaces," Davis told the Barrymore. 

She went on to express, "We love you, we love you. I wanted you to have a piece of the original."

During the same char, the 60-year-old suggested she was just as surprised as everyone else to learn that And Just Like That...' had come to its end with season 3's conclusion.

 She confirmed that the cast was not aware that the show was coming to an end.

"Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part," she explained.

"But I just assumed that we were gonna keep going. That's how I am, you know what I mean?" concluded.

'The Running Man' gives glimpses into behind-the-scenes video
'The Running Man' gives glimpses into behind-the-scenes
Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs accused of fathering baby girl: Source
Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs accused of fathering baby girl: Source
Julia Roberts reveals rare truth after working with Chloë Sevigny: Report
Julia Roberts reveals rare truth after working with Chloë Sevigny: Report
Vanessa Hudgens displays Italian getaway with husband ahead of baby No. 2
Vanessa Hudgens displays Italian getaway with husband ahead of baby No. 2
Jennifer Lopez unveils major new song ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Jennifer Lopez unveils major new song ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
What happened to Bella Hadid?
What happened to Bella Hadid?
Louis Partridge opens up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo: Report
Louis Partridge opens up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo: Report
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz take their romance to Rome amid European getaway
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz take their romance to Rome amid European getaway