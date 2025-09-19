Drew Barrymore earns rare gift from Kristin Davis

Photo: Drew Barrymore bags a rare memento from Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis recently delighted Drew Barrymore with a rare surprise.

During her recent appearance on the episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Davis amused Barrymore with a surprise.

Knowing that Barrymore is a SATC fan, she gifted her Charlotte's cherry necklace, a memento from the beloved HBO series.

"This was, like, one of my cooler Charlotte necklaces," Davis told the Barrymore.

She went on to express, "We love you, we love you. I wanted you to have a piece of the original."

During the same char, the 60-year-old suggested she was just as surprised as everyone else to learn that And Just Like That...' had come to its end with season 3's conclusion.

She confirmed that the cast was not aware that the show was coming to an end.

"Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part," she explained.

"But I just assumed that we were gonna keep going. That's how I am, you know what I mean?" concluded.