Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan indulged in sweet banter with co-star Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui on Instagram.

The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram stories and shared a throwback behind-the-scenes photo of injured Sheheryar with a blood-stained bandage wrapped around his head.

Mahira captioned the photo hilariously, saying “Sherrryyy with a cherry on top” followed by cherry emojis.

Sheheryar posted the same photo on his Instagram Story and showered love on Mahira.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans on social media.

