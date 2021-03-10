Can't connect right now! retry
Gwyneth Paltrow touches on shocking 14-pound lockdown weight gain

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her 14-pound weight gain during lockdown and all the “wine, biscuits, crackers and cheese” that led her there.

The actor touched upon it during her interview with E News and was quoted saying, “I was absolutely no holds barred.”

“I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn’t want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through.”

