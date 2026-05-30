Emilia Clarke makes bombshell claim about filming explicit scenes

Emilia Clarke spoke candidly about her experience of filming nude scenes, revealing that on several sets she felt a troubling “lack of care” that she believes could have been avoided.

The Game of Thrones star praised the HBO series for its handling of intimate material but told Variety in its Power of Women issue that other productions left her feeling unsafe.

“I’ve experienced lack of care on other jobs which I think could have been prevented with some consideration,” Clarke explained.

She declined to name specific roles, but added, “There’s just been a number of occasions where I’ve been like: ‘This ain’t right.’ And again, it’s not through someone abusing power; it’s through lack of thinking and care.”

Clarke, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy epic, acknowledged that stripping off for the role was challenging but credited the show’s bosses for creating a supportive environment.

Clarke’s comments came soon after she revealed surviving two life‑threatening brain aneurysms during her time on Game of Thrones, an ordeal that left her with what she described as “survivor’s guilt.”

“For a number of years, I felt that I had cheated death, and it was coming to get me,” she said.