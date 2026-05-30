Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner romance shocking origin laid bare

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship might’ve been a long-held secret but new details have been uncovered about how they came together after a team effort from their friends.

The couple were first revealed to have been brought together by the supermodel’s sister Kylie Jenner who had gotten to know Jacob after meeting him at many award ceremonies with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

However, an insider has now tipped that their pals Hailey and Justin Bieber also had a part to play in the matchmaking process.

While the pair were recently spotted on a triple date with Kylie and Timothee, Justin and Hailey, the Kendall has been reportedly trying to keep it as private as possible, the source told Page Six.

“She knows the more public the relationship, the more complicated it becomes. She’s trying to have a real relationship versus something that is a public spectacle. She wants it to be between her and her guy first — rather than her, Jacob, and the public,” noted the insider.

A second source added that the socialite was “super chill, super to herself and laid back” at the Coachella afterparty where her and the Euphoria alum were seen all over each other in a little while.

The insider close to Kendall told the outlet that “She wants it to be real and something primarily between her and the guy,” which is why they’re trying to keep things lowkey.

However, they did end up being spotted publicly with Hailey and Justin where they spent the Memorial Day weekend together.

Although Jacob and Kendall have been friends for years, their dynamic naturally shifted and they have been hanging out together as they figure out the next steps.