Taylor Swift teases special 'Toy Story' surprise with '1989' twist

Taylor Swift fans believe in the power of manifestation and they might just have manifested a Toy Story track for the upcoming movie, as it seems more real than ever.

The 36-year-old pop superstar herself seemingly teased the song despite the creators, Pixar, denying that there is a Swift song on the movie.

The Opalite hitmaker changed the cover art for her album 1989 on YouTube Music and Apple Music - featuring clouds in the background instead of the seagulls it originally had.

Some eagle-eyed Swifties immediately noticed the tweak and took to social media and reignited the excitement about the fan theory.

One X user wrote, "her using 1989 (TS5) to tease her collab with Toy Story 5…," and "TAYSTORY IS COMINNNGGG," added another.

While a third chimed in, "tay story is actually real you guys," and "WE ARE SO BACKKKK AHHHHH," theorised one.

More excitedly gushed, "Five clouds on 1989 TV??" and "Pixar really said 'no Taylor song' but still snuck in a full Tay Story 5 Easter egg like we wouldn't notice Swifties already manifesting You’ve Got a Friend in Me."