Why Meryl Streep 'fell' for Martin Short after settling into single life

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been going steady together for over a year but they have managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye despite their highly scrutinised lives.

While the pair does not comment on their relationship, a source close to them shared a rare glimpse into how they “work so well together.”

The insider noted that “It’s like each one of them is exactly what the other person needs at this stage in life. It all feels incredibly effortless between them. There’s no friction, no drama, nothing complicated. They genuinely enjoy being together and it just flows naturally.”

They remarked that the pair has this “ease” between them that’s really rare, in conversation with Page Six.

The Devil Wears Prada star and Short have been through the ups and downs of life together including the recent death of the actor’s daughter Katherine and they have supported each other through them.

“Everybody should be so lucky to find somebody who fits into their life the way they do each other’s. They make each other laugh, they support each other and there’s just a calmness to their relationship. It never feels forced,” the source added.

While the relationship came as a surprise to the couple, “Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him,” as an insider told the outlet at the time.

The pair were recently spotted at an intimate dinner date in London where they were eating together without shutterbugs surrounding them.