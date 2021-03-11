Australia to cut ties with Monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's reign ends?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's earthshaking revelations about royal family during their chat with US TV host Oprah Winfrey is having ramifications across the world.



The Duke and Duchess's recent interview, somehow, sparked debate about ditching the monarchy in countries that have Queen Elizabeth as their head of state.

Australian former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a known skeptic of the monarchy, said the time was looming for a change.

"Our head of state should be an Australian citizen, should be one of us, not the Queen or King of the United Kingdom," Turnbull reportedly told ABC TV on Tuesday.

Australia is a leading country of the Commonwealth, which is made up of 54 nations that either have the Queen, 94, as head of state or are closely linked to the UK.

He went on to say: "We should be so proud of our country and our fellow countrymen and women that we should say only an Australian should be eligible to be our head of state. Only an Australian is eligible to be our prime minister, so why should it be any different?"

Malcolm Turnbull reportedly went on to say: it's time for Australia to be a republic after Queen Elizabeth's reign ends.

