Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

It seems that Prince Charles has a soft spot for his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, as he has kept a photo of him walking the Duchess of Sussex down the aisle on her big day.

Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography Finding Freedom outlined how the Prince of Wales was quick to offer his support to Meghan after her father was absent from her wedding.

As recalled Prince Harry recalled in a BBC documentary, about his father's reaction over the topic he said: "He immediately said, 'Yes, of course.

"'I'll do whatever Meghan needs, and I'm here to support you.'"

In fact, the moment was so poignant for Charles that the biographers believe that he kept a photo of the moment at his main London residence Clarence House.

In the book published in August 2020, they wrote: "The future king now keeps a framed black-and-white photograph of himself escorting his daughter-in-law at his Clarence House residence."

Meanwhile, following Sussex's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed that he and his father have a strained relationship.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson," he said.

"At the same time I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know."