Prince William speaks out on Meghan and Harry's racism accusations

In his first comments regarding the tell-all, Prince William said that the royal family 'is not racist'

Prince William has come forth defending the royal family, following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.



In his first comments regarding the tell-all, the Duke of Cambridge said that the royal family 'is not racist.'

During one of the most shocking revelations made in the CBS interview, Meghan said the royal family raised concerns over Archie's skin colour.

Responding to this, William on a visit to East London on Thursday, said he has not yet spoken to Prince Harry, but will do so very soon.

The Duke was visiting a school in Stratford alongside his wife Kate Middleton when a reporter asked him, "Is the royal family a racist family, sir?"

He replied, "We're very much not a racist family."

The royal prince was then asked whether he has spoken to his brother since the Oprah interview, to which he replied, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."